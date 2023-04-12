 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 4/12: It is Wednesday

Can still split the series...technically

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Los Angeles Angels Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. The Garrett Whitlock debut was a little rough but it was a tough return draw. Chris Sale takes the ball today to give the Tampa Bay Rays a little of that lefty pitching they’ve been handing out like candy against the Red Sox. First pitch is again at 6:40 PM ET.

Shohei Ohtani will face the Sox after all during one of the event games. Yup, he’ll be pitching Monday morning. A checklist item for any player.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

