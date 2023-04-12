Minor Lines 4/11: Brayan Bello Is Ready

Worcester:

Brayan Bello excelled over six innings, striking out four and not walking a batter, in what could be his final rehab appearance before heading to Fenway. He topped out at 97, sat 94-96, and got past the 80 pitch threshold in six innings. Geoff Pontes had the details and the footage:

Brayan Bello put on a strong performance tonight in Worcester mixed mostly sinker (94-96 mph T97 mph), changeup (86-88 mph), slider (82-85 mph), curveball (81-82 mph) . Generated 9 whiffs, 16 called strikes, 31% CSW%. Efficient outing needing 80 pitches over 6 IP. #DirtyWater pic.twitter.com/Rt4YxKJOne — Geoff Pontes (@GeoffPontesBA) April 12, 2023

Per the Boston Herald, after the game Bello said, “I think this is my last start here. It’s their decision, I don’t know the plan or what they’re thinking but I think I’m ready to go back.” Terrific, let’s see it.

Shortstop David Hamilton was 3-for-4 with a home run in the first inning, and is now hitting .462. Enmanuel Valdez had a two-run single but is off to just a 2-for-23 start. Unfortunately, the bullpen melted down behind Bello. Worcester had a 3-2 lead entering the eighth before Joe Jacques gave up three in the eighth and Taylor Broadway allowed five unearned runs in the ninth. Worcester is now 5-4.

Portland:

Wyatt Olds struggled to find the plate, walking five in 1 2⁄ 3 innings over 60 pitches, allowing two runs. Rio Gomez cleaned up that mess and then some, striking out six of the seven batters he faced to get the win. Luis Guerrero got his second save, allowing a run in the ninth. There were several solid contributors on the hitting side. Nick Yorke and Ceddanne Rafaela each were on three times and scored three runs (one hit a piece). Stephen Scott was 2-for-5 with a triple, and two RBI, now hitting .308. Matthew Lugo knocked in four, and is hitting .286. Niko Kavadas had two hits, an RBI, and a run. Portland improved to 4-0 on the season.

Greenville:

Greenville trailed this one 5-3 in the sixth before a four-run output in the seventh inning, with the go-ahead single coming from second baseman Chase Meidroth, who had a huge game. Meidroth hit a two-run home run earlier in the game, finishing 2-for-4 with three RBI, and is now 5-for-9 on the season at the dish. Miguel Ugueto, Max Ferguson, and Gilberto Jimenez all contributed two hits as well.

On the mound, Juan Daniel Encarnacion struggled to find the plate, walking four over 4 1⁄ 3 innings, with five earned runs and seven strikeouts. Nate Tellier entered in the fifth and got five outs for the win, and Jaret Godman the save. Greenville improved to 1-2 on the year.

Salem:

Salem improved to 2-2 on the season, leading this one from the start, jumping out to a 7-1 lead in the 4th inning. Lefthander Dalton Rogers, the Red Sox 3rd round pick in 2022, dominated over four innings, striking out eight, allowing only one hit and an unearned run. The archaic Win Rule would require Rogers to go five, so the win went to Gabriel Jackson who allowed one run over three innings.

Allan Castro was 1-for-5 but had six RBI, a wild stat line that included a grand slam and two RBI groundouts. He is hitting .389 in four games. Roman Anthony did his job as the leadoff table setter, going 1-for-3 with a walk, a sac fly, stolen base, two runs, and an RBI.