The Red Seat Podcast: Depth Getting Tested

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #275. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood discussed a whole lot of Adam Duvall fallout, the impending return of a few Red Sox starting pitchers, and whether Josh Winckowski in the ‘pen is for real.

The biggest news of the weekend, despite a sweep of the Tigers, is the fractured left wrist for Adam Duvall. We opened the show attacking this from all angles: how the Red Sox will cover centerfield, the slow start as a team defensively and whether a change is needed at shortstop with Enrique Hernandez’ struggles, and whether Bobby Dalbec’s call-up is the answer (spoiler: it’s not).

There is a possibility that the Red Sox face 10 lefthanded starters in 11 days. Is this team equipped to handle this, especially after losing Duvall?

Garrett Whitlock will return on Tuesday. Brayan Bello and James Paxton’s rehabs are progressing. Jake, Keaton, and Bob discussed how we see the rotation shaking out (if and) when everyone is healthy. Is Kutter Crawford better served stretched out as a depth piece at Worcester, or as an additional long-man in the bullpen with Alex Cora not allowing starters to ever go more than five innings.

We finished up the show talking about Josh Winckowski’s emergence in the bullpen and the changes he has made, what the Rays have done to be 10-0 to start the season and how we expect the rest of this four-game series to unfold, and answering two great listener questions.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15.