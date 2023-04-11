OTM Open Thread 4/11: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. Well, the Tampa Bay Rays are still undefeated. If you’re going to lose a game it might as well be to the hottest team in the sport right now. But Nick Pivetta and the bullpen held that league-leading offense to exactly one run. That’s a good sign going forward becuse Pivetta is going to get a lot more starts. Speaking of the rotation: Garrett Whitlock returns to the Red Sox today! He’ll be making his season debut at 6:40 PM ET. Heads up: this game is on NESN+.

