Red Sox Links: The Adam Duvall Injury Fallout

We got the latest on Adam Duvall’s wrist injury last night. The good news: he doesn’t need surgery. The bad news: he’s out 6-8 weeks, and the injury happened on he same wrist he already had surgery on last year. Maybe it’s just post-Nomar trauma, but I hate wrist injuries. (Ian Browne, MLB.com)

So, with Duvall out, is Jarren Duran’s time to shine? Or, if not shine, do whatever it is Jarren Duran does? (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Of course, last night it was Jarren Duran’s time, but Bobby Dalbec’s. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But Bobby Dalbec doesn’t play in the outfield. So for the time being, Alex Cora is going to juggle playing time by slotting in Rob Refsnyder and Yu Chang, giving Kiké Hernández some time back in centerfield and, yes folks, penciling in Bobby Dalbec’s name at shortstop every now and again. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

If one wanted to be bitter (though perhaps right!) about the fact that one injury seems to have thrown the roster into a state of disarray, one could grouch again about the failure to re-sign Xander Bogaerts. The former Red Sox star is off to a blistering start with the San Diego Padres and recently spoke out about contract talks, calling the initial offer “a tough pill to swallow.” (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

In non-injury news, the Red Sox played a real live baseball game last night (and lost.) The game featured another curious hook from Alex Cora, who removed Nick Pivetta after he threw just 83 pitches through five innings. Cora explained why after the game. (Greg Dudek, NESN)