Ok, time for the rubber to hit the road this season. The Red Sox visit the Tampa Bay Rays who sit at 9-0 after opening the season with three straight series sweeps. Are the Rays going 162-0? Of course not. But so far this season no team has cracked the code.

Entering play on Monday the Rays had scored the most runs in baseball (75) while also allowing the fewest (17). That’s an average of 8.33 runs per game. Of course the Red Sox are second in runs per game at 6.56. The Boston pitching has, uh, not done as well as Tampa.

Adam Duvall hit the IL before the game with Bobby Dalbec receiving the call from Triple A to replace him on the roster. While there is no timetable for his return yet, a fractured wrist is in the weeks of recovery typically and could turn into months.

While Bobby D fills in for Duvall on the roster he’s not starting in center field. Tonight that job goes to Rob Refsnyder. With Kiké Hernández the best replacement in center field already occupied at shortstop the severity of the Duvall injury - and positional expertise of replacements - will likely dictate a longer term solution.

Game 10: Red Sox at Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Tigers Lineup spot Red Sox Tigers 1 Kiké Hernández, SS Yandy Díaz, 1B 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Brandon Lowe, 2B 3 Justin Turner, DH Randy Arozarena, LF 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Wander Franco, SS 5 Rob Refsnyder, CF Luke Raley, RF 6 Alex Verdugo, RF Harold Ramírez, DH 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Isaac Paredes, 3B 8 Triston Casas, 1B Manuel Margot, CF 9 Connor Wong, C Christian Bethancourt, C SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Jalen Beeks, RHP

First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. The first three games of this series will each be 6:40 starts with Thursday’s getaway game a 1:10 PM afternoon affair.