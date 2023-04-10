Red Sox Links: Holding Our Breaths For Adam Duvall News

There have been more than a few pleasant surprises for the Red Sox this season, Alex Verdugo, and Adam Duvall (ouch!) among them. But don’t overlook Josh Winckowski, who knows how poorly his rookie season went and doesn’t want it to happen again. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

We still don’t have any updates on Adam Duvall’s wrist injury (but let’s gear ourselves up for the worst, because it certainly didn’t look good.) But not all injury-related news is bad news: Garrett Whitlock is officially back, and the Red Sox rotation is undergoing some changes as a result. (Connor Roche, Boston.com)

So, the Kiké Hernandez shortstop experiment isn’t going too well so far (he’s got 5 errors already.) Alex Cora, a former shortstop himself, thinks he’s being “too robotic.” (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But hey, at least they haven’t needed to give Bobby Dalbec any reps at short (yet. . . ) though Bobby Bombs is on his way to Tampa to rejoin the team in the wake of the Adam Duvall injury. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

I personally will never forgive Larry Lucchino and Charles Steinberg for taking the Paw out of the PawSox. But for a lot of people, the Red Sox AAA affiliate’s move to Worcester is going great. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)