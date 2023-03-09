 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/9: It is Thursday

Throwback to Molina

By Mike Carlucci
Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Thursday! College (Northeastern), Spring Training lineups (MLB), Team Puerto Rico? It doesn’t matter. The Spring 2023 Red Sox defeat all challengers. Today the Sox face the New York Yankees at 1:05 PM ET. Nick Pivetta vs Clarke Schmidt for the pitching matchup.

Kiké Hernandez is healthy enough to participate in the WBC, which after 2022, is a huge positive. A healthy Hernandez was key to the 2021 team.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

