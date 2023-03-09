OTM Open Thread 3/9: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday! College (Northeastern), Spring Training lineups (MLB), Team Puerto Rico? It doesn’t matter. The Spring 2023 Red Sox defeat all challengers. Today the Sox face the New York Yankees at 1:05 PM ET. Nick Pivetta vs Clarke Schmidt for the pitching matchup.

For @kikehndez, representing Puerto Rico in the WBC means everything. pic.twitter.com/mJNngEVBW8 — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 8, 2023

Kiké Hernandez is healthy enough to participate in the WBC, which after 2022, is a huge positive. A healthy Hernandez was key to the 2021 team.

