The Red Seat Podcast: Spring Training Takeaways

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #270. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, and Bob Osgood talk about the state of the pitching staff, whether they would stack lefties in the lineup, and low level prospects who could take the leap in 2023.

We opened the show with the “most interesting development” from Red Sox spring training thus far. Both of our answers involved different aspects of the pitching staff, good and bad, from Chris Sale to an abundance of injuries who seem to be progressing at a snail’s pace. We then attempted to guess who would be the first five starting pitchers of the season.

Continuing on to a lineup discussion, a reader question prompted which left-handed hitters we would stack in the lineup and where. We broke down where Rafael Devers, Masataka Yoshida, Alex Verdugo, and Triston Casas should hit and whether we had platoon concerns.

Heading into News and Notes, we talked about the pitch to Justin Turner’s face and the backup first base depth, Connor Wong’s injury and the catcher situation, the likelihood of Raimel Tapia making the roster with an Opening Day “opt-out”, Adalberto Mondesi’s rehab. and whether being 8-0-3 in spring training matters.

We finished the show giving a couple of prospects each who we think could make a leap up the prospect rankings in 2023.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15.