Red Sox Links: Tapia Time?

As discussed yesterday, Enmanuel Valdez has been one of the most impressive players of the spring so far. He’s performance hasn’t escaped the attention of two guys named Rafael Devers and Alex Cora. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

But he’s not the only surprising performer: Ramiel Tapia is increasingly looking like he’s going to play a role on the 2023 Boston Red Sox. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

On the pitching side, keep an eye on Chris Murphy. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Justin Turner is going to be out for a while, but it looks like things could’ve been a whole lot worse. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

It’s almost getting comical how much hate Ryan Brasier gets on Red Sox Twitter. I’m not saying the fans are too hard on him because, to be clear, Ryan Brasier is not good! I’m only saying that, based on his online reputation, you’d think that every home run he surrenders somehow results in the murder of a cat. But the Red Sox front office doesn’t hate Ryan Brasier, and thinks he can turn things around. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Here’s a funny combination of words from an article over on NESN:

It’s become a common theme over recent seasons that ex-Red Sox come into camp to serve in advisory or coaching roles. Pedro Martinez is often seen working with young pitchers. David Ortiz has a yearly stint keeping his eyes on the batting cages. Mike Lowell, Mo Vaughn and Dustin Pedroia have each made appearances as well in 2023. Mitch Moreland can now be added to that list.

Yup, every Red Sox fan’s list of club legends goes right from Pedro and Big Papi to Mitchy Two-Bags! Nevertheless, it’s cool to see him in camp. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)

Chad Finn is one of the best writers to cover the Red Sox over the last 20 years. He’s also the editor of a big ol’ book of Red Sox history from the Boston Globe. (Hayden Bird, Boston Globe)