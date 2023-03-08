 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/8: It is Wednesday

Time for an exhibition game

By Mike Carlucci
Detroit Tigers v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday! Your Boston Red Sox are now 8-0 in Spring Training games. Dominance. Well, spring random and fluky dominance. But with the memory of that 8-19 July 2022 setting the feeling for the entire year, soak it up. Tonight the Sox take a break from Spring game to host Team Puerto Rico in a WBC exhibition. Old friend Christian Vázquez may even be there...6:05 PM ET and broadcast on WEEI. It might only be on the radio?

For a good update:

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

