OTM Open Thread 3/8: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday! Your Boston Red Sox are now 8-0 in Spring Training games. Dominance. Well, spring random and fluky dominance. But with the memory of that 8-19 July 2022 setting the feeling for the entire year, soak it up. Tonight the Sox take a break from Spring game to host Team Puerto Rico in a WBC exhibition. Old friend Christian Vázquez may even be there...6:05 PM ET and broadcast on WEEI. It might only be on the radio?

For a good update:

Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers! I’m feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks & all my chiclets in tact. The @RedSox medical staff and @Lee_Health have been absolutely amazing & I’m going to be back out on the field as soon as possible! — Justin Turner (@redturn2) March 7, 2023

