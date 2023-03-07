OTM Open Thread 3/7: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! The Red Sox won again yesterday and head into today’s 6:05 PM ET start against the Atlanta Braves with a Spring Training record of 7-0. Even wins that don’t count feel good. Tanner Houck gets the start this evening opposed by Jared Shuster.

Justin Turner, who left yesterday’s game after taking a pitch to the face, is doing a bit better:

An update regarding Justin Turner: pic.twitter.com/77PcOdScXc — Red Sox (@RedSox) March 6, 2023

The first match of the World Baseball Classic, Cuba vs the Netherlands, kicks off at 11:00 PM ET on FS1.

