Happy Monday. The Red Sox are undefeated in Spring Training. You can’t just carry that into the regular season but after a brutal 2022 it’s still nice to see.

It’s Sale day today against the Detroit Tigers. He’s now possibly the healthiest member of the rotation? Really? Ok, let’s all cross our fingers. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET. It’ll be on NESN and WEEI.

Talkj about what you want and be good to one another.