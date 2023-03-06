Red Sox Links: The Red Sox Opening Day Rotation Is Coming Into Focus

What’s the Opening Day Roster going to look like? Most of us didn’t expect that all three of Nick Pivetta, Kutter Crawford, and Tanner Houck would have spots, but in light of a few starting pitcher setbacks, that’s now looking likely. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Chris Sale is not yet one of the injured starters [knocks on wood, rubs rabbit foot, kidnaps leprechaun] and as a result, he’s having one of happiest Springs he’s had in a while. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

More injury news! Wilyer Abreu, who came over to the Sox in the Christian Vázquez deal, was having a solid Spring. But he’ll be out for a while now with a hamstring strain. (Greg Dude, NESN.com)

There was plenty of discussion about Kenley Jansen’s potential struggles to adjust to the pitch clock, but it was Chris Martin who fell victim to it early this spring (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Speaking of new Red Sox relievers struggling with rules, Richard Bleier told the story of the time he balked in a run last season, and went viral as a result. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)

Is it just me, or has there not been much chatter about Adam Duvall so far this spring? That’s a little strange, considering he’s a prodigious slugger and will the team’s starting center fielder. Here, he talks about how he changed his offseason routine. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)