Here we go. It’s time for Opening Day. It’s time for Game 1. It’s time to play the music, it’s time to light the lights…

We have our first lineup of 2023:

Game 1: Orioles at Red Sox Lineup spot Orioles Red Sox Lineup spot Orioles Red Sox 1 Cedric Mullins, CF Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Adley Rutchman, C Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Anthony Santander, LF Justin Turner, DH 4 Ryan Mountcastle, 1B Masataka Yoshida, LF 5 Gunnar Henderson, DH Adam Duvall, CF 6 Ramón Urías, 3B Triston Casas, 1B 7 Austin Hays, RF Christian Arroyo, 2B 8 Adam Frazier, 2B Reese McGuire, C 9 Jorge Mateo, SS Kiké Hernández, SS SP Kyle Gibson, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP

First pitch is at 2:10 PM on NESN and WEEI.

Devers is back. Kiké is back. Wally is back.

Corey Kluber has the ball.

Let’s go.