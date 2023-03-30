The Opening Day Roundtable: You’ve Got Questions, We’ve Got Answers

Show us a better sentence than this: Opening Day is here.

It’s a particularly wonderful sentence in light of everything that happened to the Boston Red Sox in 2022. For most of Red Sox nation, April all the way through the Winter Meetings was one depressing slog, a sad funeral dirge of a season followed by a hectic and bitterly divisive offseason.

But it finally brought us to today. Opening Day is here.

To celebrate, we brought together a number of hosts from across our podcast network to discuss the state of the Red Sox as they open the 2023 season.

How excited is everyone about this team? (Spoiler Alert: pretty excited, unless your name is Jake Devereaux.)

Who is the most important player on the team, the player whose performance will have the biggest impact on the team’s success or failure? (Spoiler Alert: Chris Sale, unless you’ve been too scared to ever trust your heart to a starting pitcher ever again, like Bryan Joiner.)

Who will have the most surprising year, good or bad. (No spoiler alert for this one; if we spoiled it it wouldn’t be a surprise!)

And lastly, who will be the next Red Sox player to win the World Series MVP, and when will he win it? (It’s not going to be Shohei Ohtani, but. . . is it going to be Shohei Ohtani??)

Join us! Dan, Bryan, Jake D., Jake R (one of our Jake Rs, anyway)., Keaton, and Fitzy take us into a new season on the Monsters of Sox Podcast.

As always, thanks for listening.