Red Sox Links: Optimism for Opening Day

A Globe writer preached optimism for Opening Day, asking for no snark, cynicism, or wiseguy remarks. That writer’s name was (checks notes) Dan Shaughnessy? (Dan Shaughnessy, Boston Globe)

Rob Bradford kept the optimism going with five ways the Red Sox could actually be good. The inclusion of Trevor Story is appreciated. It’s hard to imagine him missing the entire season if the team is in the hunt. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

It was a great day for minor league baseball players, as they reached a collective bargaining agreement with Major League Baseball to more than double their pay. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

Bryan Mata knows that he has the stuff to get outs in the Majors now, but said at Worcester Media Day that he plans to work on improving his command in triple-A. (Sean T. McGuire, NESN)

Marcelo Mayer will start in High-A Greenville, and Miguel Bleis in Low-A Salem. No big surprises there. (Rob Bradford, Twitter)

In Japan, Masataka Yoshida was known as The Macho Man. Sadly, this is in reference to the 1978 Village People song, and has nothing to do with the late Randy Savage. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Red Sox fans will see Franchy Cordero at Fenway a decent amount again this season. This time, in pinstripes. Cordero crushed it in Spring Training but still was released by the Orioles. (Chris Cotillo, Mass Live)