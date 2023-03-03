The World Baseball Classic Is Great — But It Should Be Even Better

We present to you the following thesis: a competitive game between the best baseball players from the United States and the best players from the Dominican Republic, played with no pitch count restrictions at a time when players are in midseason form, would be the highest level of baseball that has ever been played on the planet.

Looking at the rosters for the imminent World Baseball Classic, it seems difficult to refute that statement. And yet, from the moment of its inception, the WBC has had to deal with an inordinate amount of hate and skepticism from the US-based baseball media and fans. At the same time, Major League Baseball itself handcuffs the potential of the tournament it created through poor scheduling and actions from front offices that keep many of the world’s best players from participating.

Does it have to be this way? Dan and Bryan get into that on this week’s episode of the Over The Monst, — sorry — the Monsters Of Sox Podcast!

After some discussion about the pitch clock, Jarren Duran, Triston Casas, and Matt Barnes’ general grumpiness, they discuss which WBC teams are the most watchable. The Cuban team is making history this year, while the Dominican team appears to be the baseball equivalent of the Brazil’s famed Seleção Canarinha.

Oh, and Dan has created a new seasonal calendar, because everyone knows that summer starts way earlier than June 21st.

