Red Sox News & Links: Connor Wong Doubtful For Opening Day?

It looks like Connor Wong might miss the start of the season after suffering a hamstring injury that apparently doesn’t look great. While he looked good last year, there was a decent chance that Jorge Alfaro was going to make the team as Reese McGuire’s platoon partner anyway, so this probably doesn’t impact the Sox too much. (Anthony Franco, MLB Trade Rumors)

On Monday, I doubted Enmanuel Valdez’s ability to play at the Major League level. All he’s done since then is walk four times, score there runs, and blast a homer. And sure, the later innings of a Spring Training game don’t actually count as Major League level, but the kid looks good. (Peter Abraham and Tara Sullivan, Boston Globe)

On the other hand, Masataka Yoshida underwhelmed in his few Spring Training appearances before heading back to Japan to prepare for the World Baseball Classic. But we certainly shouldn’t read anything into those early at-bats, particularly in light of the fact that he impressed just about everyone with his batting practice sessions. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Marcelo Mayer, the shortstop of the future, is already drawing comparisons to the shortstop of the still painfully recent past. (Ian Brown, MLB.com)

What is Nick Pivetta’s ceiling? We’ve seen flashes of brilliance from him, but it’s never been sustained. Nevertheless, He’s sure he has another level in him. (Tara Sullivan, Boston Globe)

There is no question that the Red Sox have great vibes right now. It appears the front office took Fitzy Mo Pena’s roster-building strategies to heart. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)