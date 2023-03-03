The Pitch Clock, Matt Barnes, and Uncle O’Grimacey

Pod On Lansdowne, the Red Sox show from out of left field, is back for yet another installment this week! Hope ya didn’t miss us too much, friends.

The pitch clock has officially been enacted during Spring Training, and people are all up in arms about it. Let’s talk about its implementation and what it means for this fantastic sport of baseball going forward. Do you like the pitch clock? Do you loathe it with every fiber of your being? Are you indifferent? Eh, who are we kidding—there’s no room for nuance here or in any sort of online discourse nowadays; pick a side, coward.

The fellas also discuss:

-Matt Barnes’ comments regarding the Boston front office after his departure

-The six degrees of the world’s most infamous dictator (yeah, that one)

-The delightful lore of McDonald’s Irish Grimace

All of that and much, much more on this edition of Pod On Lansdowne!

