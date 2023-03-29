Red Sox Links: It’s Chip On The Shoulder Season

Do you have some free time today? Great! Then sit down and read this massive piece by Alex Speier that’s basically a deep-dive into the last 10 years of Red Sox roster construction. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Behind the scenes, the Red Sox have been beefing up staff across all areas of player development. Here’s hoping it starts to pay off. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

There’s no one less behind the scenes than Alex Cora, the man who will speak for the team everyday for the next six months. And what he’s saying now, is that he’s entering the season with a chip on his shoulder. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Have we reached the tipping point where we’re now trying too hard to find “Triston Casas is different” angles? The fact here’s an article about some stretching he did yesterday indicates that maybe we have. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

First it was Bobby Dalbec, now it’s Jarren Duran. Both once-promising prospects have been sent to Worcester to start the year. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

Just about everyone was excited by Masataka Yoshida’s World Baseball Classic performance, but one of the Boston press corps’ resident curmudgeons did bring up a potentially concerning stat: almost all of the damage he did during the tournament came against soft stuff. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)