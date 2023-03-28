An MLB Season Preview!

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #273. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood went division-by-division and previewed each MLB team, provided their MLB end of season award favorites, and gave their World Series predictions.

Before getting into the season preview, there were a couple of minor news items for the Red Sox. Jorge Alfaro and Bobby Dalbec will start the season in triple-A, with Connor Wong and Yu Chang on the Opening Day roster. We discussed our level of surprise, and if we expect the demoted players to play a role anytime soon. The uncertainty around the final bullpen arm continues to be an issue, as there are not enough arms on the 40-man roster to fill out a 13-man staff. A signing or a trade must be in the works in the next 48 hours.

After previewing the AL East two weeks ago, Jake, Keaton, and Bob previewed the other five divisions. The most group dissention in the American League occurred with the White Sox, Royals, and Angels. In the National League, there was no division winner consensus in any of the three divisions. The Braves, Mets, Phillies race will be fascinating once again and we all made our case for possible division winners. The Central sparked a Cardinals vs. Brewers debate, and if there is a season where the Dodgers could be vulnerable in the West, due to injury, and a CBT reset, it’s this one.

Finally, our end of season awards predictions varied greatly, with the exception of AL MVP, where a two-way impending free agent was our unanimous choice. Tune in to hear the Rookie of the Year and Cy Young predictions, as well.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15.