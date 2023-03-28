OTM Open Thread 3/28: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday. It’s rainy and cold today in Boston, similar to what Opening Day will be. The Sox take on the Atlanta Braves again today to finish Spring Training. A win will put the Sox at 15-13 for the spring while a loss gives them a .500 record. Kutter Crawford takes the ball at 1:05 PM ET and you can catch the action on WEEI and NESN.

And don’t forget, if you have T-Mobile there’s a free season of MLB.TV waiting for you! Minus, of course, Red Sox games due to blackouts.

Dear baseball fans,



Just a reminder that free @MLBTV is coming back 3/28-4/3.



Sincerely,



Your friendly neighborhood social team pic.twitter.com/kX0tP3ctDk — T-Mobile (@TMobile) March 23, 2023

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.