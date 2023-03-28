 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/28: It is Tuesday

By Mike Carlucci
Happy Tuesday. It’s rainy and cold today in Boston, similar to what Opening Day will be. The Sox take on the Atlanta Braves again today to finish Spring Training. A win will put the Sox at 15-13 for the spring while a loss gives them a .500 record. Kutter Crawford takes the ball at 1:05 PM ET and you can catch the action on WEEI and NESN.

And don’t forget, if you have T-Mobile there’s a free season of MLB.TV waiting for you! Minus, of course, Red Sox games due to blackouts.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

