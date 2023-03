Happy Monday! The week has finally arrived: Open Day is on Thursday! And the Red Sox will be back at home playing in Fenway Park. Today’s Spring Training game features a start from Tanner Houck. Does he end up in the bullpen? The rotation? Will he do a bit of both this year? You can listen on WEEI at 1:05 PM ET.

What are you looking forward to this season?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.