Red Sox Links: Backup Shortstop Bobby Dalbec?

Bobby Dalbec isn’t actually going to be an up-the-middle option for the Red Sox, right? RIGHT?!?! (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Dalbec, of course, has been forced into this situation by injury. And so far, injuries are determining a lot about the Red Sox opening day roster. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

But even with all the injuries, it’s increasingly looking like Jarren Duran doesn’t have a spot on the team at this time. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

Meanwhile, the rotation is set (for now). We’re looking at Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, and Nick Pivetta, with Josh Winckowski starting the year in the bullpen. (Christopher Cotillo, MassLive)

Of course, Tanner Houck didn’t really earn his rotation spot — in fact, he’s been quite bad this spring. Nevertheless, Alex Cora isn’t too worried (or, at least, that’s what he’s telling us). (Ian Brown, MLB.com)

Forbes has released it’s annual list of the most valuable baseball franchises. The Yankees, of course, top the list. The Red Sox came in third in both overall value and yearly revenue. (Julia Elbaba, NBCS Sports)

Of course, the Red Sox could always be richer! That’s why they’re apparently trying to trademark the word “Boston.” Yes, really. (Rick Sobey, Gabrielle Starr, Boston Herald)