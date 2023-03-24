OTM Open Thread 3/24: It is Friday

Happy Friday! This is the last Friday with out MLB for many months! Are you ready??? The Red Sox have an evening matchup against the Atlanta Braves at 6:05 PM ET. Catch Nick Pivetta and all his friends on NESN or WEEI.

Is Alfaro going to win himself a roster spot?

We might get to enjoy his extreme love of the game for a while.

Talk about what you want, make your plans for Thursday, and be good to one another.