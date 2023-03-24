 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/24: It is Friday

TGIF

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: MAR 18 Spring Training - Red Sox at Rays Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Friday! This is the last Friday with out MLB for many months! Are you ready??? The Red Sox have an evening matchup against the Atlanta Braves at 6:05 PM ET. Catch Nick Pivetta and all his friends on NESN or WEEI.

Is Alfaro going to win himself a roster spot?

We might get to enjoy his extreme love of the game for a while.

Talk about what you want, make your plans for Thursday, and be good to one another.

