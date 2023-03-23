OTM Open Thread 3/23: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. Opening Day is one week from today! Make like the Barenaked Ladies and celebrate. Is that reference too old? The Red Sox are down to 12-10 in the Spring, not that it matters. Today though they get a rest and face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:05 PM ET on NESN360 and WEEI.

Pedro complimenting Shohei is Fantastic. ❤️



[And Shohei looking embarrassed to get all that praise] pic.twitter.com/fWJJtrRNRD — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) March 22, 2023

Truly an honor to get compliments like that from Pedro.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.