OTM Open Thread 3/23: It is Thursday

One week!

By Mike Carlucci
Fenway Park Prepares for 2023 Opening Day Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Thursday. Opening Day is one week from today! Make like the Barenaked Ladies and celebrate. Is that reference too old? The Red Sox are down to 12-10 in the Spring, not that it matters. Today though they get a rest and face the Pittsburgh Pirates at 1:05 PM ET on NESN360 and WEEI.

Truly an honor to get compliments like that from Pedro.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

