Red Sox Links: Let’s Not Start Worrying About Chris Sale Just Yet

Welp. Chris Sale got rocked by a division rival yesterday in his second-to-last start of Spring Training, but he’s not worried. This is a good time to remind everyone of something: Spring Training stats don’t matter. At all. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

More bad news from yesterday! Triston Casas was scratched and is considered day-to-day with “left fifth finger pain,” which, I think means he has an ouchie on his pinkie. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

But Casas isn’t the only young Red Sox player we’re excited about. And one prominent writer is calling Brayan Bello one of his breakout candidates for 2023. (Keith Law, The Athletic)

The Red Sox farm system would look much better if 2021 Nick Yorke was the real one, and 2022 Nick Yorke was some kind of body snatch situation. Can he bounce back? (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

We’re pretty hyped about our third baseman as Red Sox fans. But if you take a look around the league, you’ll see that the position is kind of stacked right now. In fact, according to FanGraphs, the Red Sox only have the 6th-best third base contingent in baseball right now. (Davy Andrews, FanGraphs)

Hey! Did you notice that [World Baseball Classic fanboy overreaction alert] Masataka Yoshida hit one of the most iconic home runs of the 21st century? Well, his Red Sox teammates did. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Have you ever wondered which of your favorite Red Sox players has the cleanest pores? Then this gallery of extreme close-up portraits of Sox players down in Fort Myers is for you. And hint: it ain’t Rafael Devers. (Stan Grossfeld, Boston Globe)