The Red Seat Podcast: So, Who Is In The Red Sox Rotation, Anyway?

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #272. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood discuss the #5 spot in the rotation, weather Triston Casas should lead off from the jump, and a possible 40-man roster crunch for Opening Day.

We opened the show discussing the Red Sox rotation, where there are a lot of moving parts right now. Tanner Houck’s shaky spring could be explained by working in some new pitches, Kutter Crawford and Josh Winckowski are both having great springs as they battle out the fifth spot in the rotation, and Brayan Bello looked healthy in his first spring appearance.

Sadly, Joely Rodriguez has an oblique injury and the lefty options in the bullpen are lacking. What kind of move could we see and how will it affect the 40-man roster?

We know who is likely hitting 2-3-4 in the lineup (Devers, Turner, Yoshida) but we may see the unprecedented “leadoff by committee” approach. Should we add Triston Casas into the mix of our prior discussion?

Finally, we closed the show talking about the World Baseball Classic. Keaton and Jake are loving every minute, while Bob is just trying to avoid being ostracized from society for feeling indifferent about it.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15.