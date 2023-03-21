 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/21: It is Tuesday

USA vs Japan

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Spring Training-Boston Red Sox at Philadelphia Phillies Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Tuesday. It’s a big day for baseball. The Red Sox take on the Baltimore Orioles at 1:05 PM ET on NESN360 and WEEI. It’s a Sale Day and he’s looking...like Chris Sale!

And then tonight at 7:00 PM ET on FS1 is the championship game of the World Baseball Classic. It’s Team USA vs Team Japan. There are current and former Sox sprinkled across both teams and we might get to see Shohei Ohtani face his Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout. The possibilities!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

