OTM Open Thread 3/20: It is Monday

Happy Monday! The sun is shining, birds are singing, it’s a beautiful day in Boston. We’re starting the last full week of Spring Training with the season rushing upon us in just 10 days. The Red Sox take on the Pittsburgh Pirates today at 1:05 PM ET on WEEI and NESN. It’s the 10 year anniversary of the Sox magical 2013 season. Is Ben Cherington counting on that for the Pirates? Can it happen again in Boston?

In very nice to see news Brayan Bello is back and dazzling once again.

