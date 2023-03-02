Happy Thursday. Throw back to...well, last year. Tanner Houck is getting the start today against old friend Dave Dombrowski’s Philadelphia Phillies. Also, Kyle Schwarber. First pitch is at 12:05 PT ET and the game is televised on NESN while broadcast on WEEI radio. You may remember Houck started last season in the Red Sox rotation only to head back to the bullpen in place of Whitlock. With the latter still recovering from a hip injury it could be Houck’s turn to grab a few starts and see what he can make of them. Or it’s just a Spring Training thing. Talk about what you want, enjoy lunch baseball, and be good to one another.
OTM Open Thread 3/2: It is Thursday
Starter or reliever?
