Red Sox Links: Is Triston Casas Your Leadoff Hitter?

Is Triston Casas going to leadoff for the 2023 Boston Red Sox? It’s not a crazy idea. Though he’d probably be the biggest leadoff hitter in baseball, he certainly has the right approach for it. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

While the leadoff question is an interesting one, it’s ultimately less important than the question marks in the starting rotation. To the extent that one of those question marks is Nick Pivetta, here’s some good news: the Stuff+ metrics really like the look of his new, zippier curveball. (Eno Sarris, The Athletic)

The rotation looks like Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, Nick Pivetta, and Kutter Crawford to start the season. Here’s the latest on the three rehabbing starters: Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock, and James Paxton. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Chris Sale’s health will always be a question mark, but after a simulated game yesterday, so far so good. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

In the above piece, Sale once again talks about how much fun he’s having. But it looks like there might not be anyone else having as much fun this spring as Raimel Tapia. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Remember Trevor Story? He’s been at the Red Sox complex every day, even though he’s not in playing shape. And he’s feeling good about his recovery. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

To those of you who enjoy the Mike Monaco-induced breaks from Dave O’Brien on NESN, he’s a little more about the up-and-comer. (Alex Reimer, Boston Globe)