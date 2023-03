Happy Thursday. Just two weeks remain until Opening Day! Are you ready for a home opener in March? Bring a scarf, it could get windy. The Red Sox take on the Atlanta Braves at 1:05 PM ET on NESN and WEEI. Tanner Houck gets the start in a rotation battle.

Holy Yoshida!



Masataka Yoshida is having himself a tournament



: WBC on FS2 pic.twitter.com/0YsBWZkMiG — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 16, 2023

Looking good, Yoshi!

