The Red Seat Podcast: AL East Preview

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #271. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood discuss some hot and cold hitters throughout the first half of spring training, review the AL East from top to bottom, give their predictions for the division, and take some listener questions.

Starting with four up/four down, we discussed the positive starts for Triston Casas, Bobby Dalbec, Raimel Tapia, and Christian Arroyo, along with the slow starts for Rob “Mike Trout” Refsnyder, Adam Duvall, Enmanuel Valdez, and Ceddanne Rafaela. For pitchers, hot starts for Chris Sale, Kutter Crawford, Bryan Mata, and Josh Winckowski stuck out, while Nick Pivetta, Wyatt Mills, Brandon Walter, and Tanner Houck have had various issues.

In the AL East, we reviewed each team’s strengths and weaknesses, while predicting the order of the standings in 2023. While we all had Boston fourth, and Baltimore fifth, each of the analysts had varying top three teams in the division.

Finally, we wrapped up with some listener questions, including who the top prospect in the system will be at the end of 2023, if O/U 76.5 wins is a good Red Sox bet, and how we would rank the Red Sox pitchers in terms of performance, as well as health.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15.