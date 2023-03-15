The OTM Red Sox Crossword is back

I like making crossword puzzles but for most of my life until now I haven’t had the chance to make them as often as I’d like. Now I can, so I’m bringing back the Soxwords, which I first published several years ago on this very site when I was much worse at these things.

There will only be so many Red Sox topics I can cover so I’m sure I’ll go league-wide eventually, but Soxwords is a great name, so we’re sticking with it, and as far as running out of ideas we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. This puzzle should be fairly straightforward. It’s about the last three World Series MVPs for the Sox. The PDF of the puzzle is below.

Happy solving!