 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The OTM Red Sox Crossword is back

Soxwords, if you will.

By Bryan Joiner
/ new
2023 Red Sox Winter Weekend
Can’t imagine if he’s one of the answers.
Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

I like making crossword puzzles but for most of my life until now I haven’t had the chance to make them as often as I’d like. Now I can, so I’m bringing back the Soxwords, which I first published several years ago on this very site when I was much worse at these things.

There will only be so many Red Sox topics I can cover so I’m sure I’ll go league-wide eventually, but Soxwords is a great name, so we’re sticking with it, and as far as running out of ideas we’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. This puzzle should be fairly straightforward. It’s about the last three World Series MVPs for the Sox. The PDF of the puzzle is below.

Happy solving!

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...