Red Sox Links: Is It Time To Extend Triston Casas?

Can Miguel Bleis be the the Red Sox answer to the Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr? He wants to be, and people around the game think he can do it. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Yesterday, we told you about the fact that there is no “catcher of tomorrow” in the Red Sox upper minors right now. And for that reason, the team is trying to get creative, converting former first baseman/outfielder Stephen Scott to catcher. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

With news of the Arizona Diamondbacks signing promising rookie Corbin Carroll to an 8-year extension, folks have speculated whether Triston Casas might be next. Neither he, nor the team seem to be in a hurry, though. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

After yesterday’s game, Ceddanne Rafaela, David Hamilton, and Brandon Walter were all re-assigned to Worcester’s camp for the remaining of Spring Training. This wasn’t unexpected, and we’ll likely see all three guys make appearances at Fenway sometime this season. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Does the future of the Red Sox hinge on Marcelo Mayer’s development? Given where the talent is currently distributed in the organization, an argument can be made that it kinda does. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)

Rafael Devers is in the heart of the lineup for an electric Dominican Republic team at the World Baseball Classic. But he will not be playing first base, as the Dominican team had hoped. Here’s why. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Speaking of the World Baseball Classic, the early round games (particularly those in Taichung and Miami) have been phenomenal. If you haven’t tuned in, here’s a little taste of what you’re missing. (James Wagner, New York Times)