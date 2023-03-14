OTM Open Thread 3/14: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! It’s raining Houcks and Dalbecs in Boston today but it should be 80s and clear in Fort Myers.

The Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers today at 1:05 PM ET. You can hear Nick Pivetta and the Sox take on Michael Lorenzen and Detroit on WEEI radio.

New rules interactions to remember:

We saw a bizarre walk in Blue Jays-Red Sox today



Alek Manoah stepped off on a 3-ball count & got nailed with an automatic ball 4



"I don't know all the rules so I stepped off," Manoah said, "thinking that was a disengagement & it would reset the clock"



Nope. Not with no one on! — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 13, 2023

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

Update:

Bobby D manning shortstop today