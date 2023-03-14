 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/14: It is Tuesday

Happy Pi Day!

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox vs Houston Astros Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Happy Tuesday! It’s raining Houcks and Dalbecs in Boston today but it should be 80s and clear in Fort Myers.

The Red Sox take on the Detroit Tigers today at 1:05 PM ET. You can hear Nick Pivetta and the Sox take on Michael Lorenzen and Detroit on WEEI radio.

New rules interactions to remember:

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

Update:

Bobby D manning shortstop today

