OTM Open Thread 3/13: It is Monday

Happy Monday. So, the undefeated Spring Training 2023 Red Sox are no more. Racking up three losses over the weekend the Sox are...still about where they were.

There were some bright spots. Namely Chris Sale and, well, The Future:

Gapper!



Marcelo Mayer, MLB's No. 9 prospect, goes the other way to double for his first Grapefruit League hit with the @RedSox. pic.twitter.com/DMy64XofaF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 12, 2023

It’s Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays today at the slightly different 1:07 PM ET. The game is streaming on NESN360 and broadcast on WEEI.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.