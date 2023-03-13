 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/13: It is Monday

The streak is over

By Mike Carlucci
New York Yankees v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Monday. So, the undefeated Spring Training 2023 Red Sox are no more. Racking up three losses over the weekend the Sox are...still about where they were.

There were some bright spots. Namely Chris Sale and, well, The Future:

It’s Red Sox vs Toronto Blue Jays today at the slightly different 1:07 PM ET. The game is streaming on NESN360 and broadcast on WEEI.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

