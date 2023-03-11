OTM Open Thread 3/11: It is Saturday

Happy Saturday. The undefeated Red Sox are no more. Still a productive Spring! The Sox face the Minnesota Twins today at 1:05 PM ET and will send a remarkably healthy Chris Sale to the mound. Check out the action on NESN or WEEI.

Meanwhile, Trevor Story is on the mend.

“Trevor, he started taking grounders yesterday. He’s doing it again today with Mondy. That’s good. It gives you hope. If he’s not thinking about this year, then why take groundballs so soon?" -- Alex Cora on Trevor Story. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) March 10, 2023

Fingers crossed this really is a positive sign and he can return in…July? August?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.