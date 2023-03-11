 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 3/11: It is Saturday

Undefeated no more…pressure’s off

By Mike Carlucci
Puerto Rico v Boston Red Sox Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Happy Saturday. The undefeated Red Sox are no more. Still a productive Spring! The Sox face the Minnesota Twins today at 1:05 PM ET and will send a remarkably healthy Chris Sale to the mound. Check out the action on NESN or WEEI.

Meanwhile, Trevor Story is on the mend.

Fingers crossed this really is a positive sign and he can return in…July? August?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

