Happy Friday. They did it again! The Red Sox won another game. This time against the New York Yankees. Will this team ever lose? Well, yes. Will it happen in Spring Training? Probably. But even Spring wins feel nice. Shaking off all the 2022 vibes.

The Sox face the Toronto Blue Jays at 1:05 PM ET today on WEEI and NESN with Corey Kluber on the mound.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.