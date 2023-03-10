Red Sox Links: Chis Sale Looks Good, Triston Casas Is Heating Things Up In The Kitchen

Is this massive piece about Triston Casas’s home life, family, and cooking skills a mere fluff piece? Yes, it is. But it’s a glorious fluff piece. (Stan Grossfeld, Boston Globe)

Chris Sale’s stuff — and his upbeat mood — are arguably the most important story of Spring Training for the Red Sox. Here, FanGraphs digs into his early performance and projections for the rotation as a whole. (Jay Jaffe, FanGraphs)

Speaking of Chris Sale, for some reason he was asked about PED users. His take on steroids: not cool, man! (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)

And speaking of things brought up in conversation for seemingly no reason at all, Mookie Wilson had something to say about Game 6 recently. Specifically, he’s sure that he would’ve beat Buckner to the bag even if the ball hadn't slipped under his glove. (Ryan Gilbert, WEEI)

We still haven’t seen Adalberto Mondesi yet, and still don’t have a clear timetable for his return. But he’s working out and estimates that he’s running at about 70% capability. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Nick Pivetta has a new curveball, one with a little more zip that he hopes will stay in the zone longer. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

With the departure of Xander Bogaerts and the injury to Trevor Story, Kiké Hernandez has become more important to the Red Sox than ever before. He’s the story behind his contract extension. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)