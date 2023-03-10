Chris Sale, the World Baseball Classic, and Caffeine Habits

Pod On Lansdowne, the Red Sox show from out of left field, is back for another installment!

We were pleased to welcome @NaturallyKatz11, our resident Baltimore Orioles Twitter pal, onto the program this week to begin our preview of the American League East. We discussed how Baltimore can build on their surprising 2022 campaign, the alleged time that Kevin Costner almost ruined Cal Ripken Jr’s streak (for legal reasons, we can’t elaborate), and much more.

We did a round of Who He Play For as well—a game where we try to guess where random Major League Baseball players ended up in the offseason. You might be familiar with that game from “Inside The NBA.”

Also on this episode:

-Chris Sale’s lookin’ miiiiiighty good, baby!

-We give our World Baseball Classic predictions

-Jake has some crazy caffeine habits

All that and much, much more on the latest episode of Pod On Lansdowne!

The show can be found on Twitter, @PodOnLansdowne. The co-hosts are @FitzyMoPena, @LiamFennessy_, and @JakeWallinger.

And hey, wouldn’t ya know it—we’ve got a new voicemail line! Call in to 617-420-2431 and leave a message or a question for the show. We’d love to hear from ya.