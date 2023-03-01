OTM Open Thread 3/1: It is March

Happy Wednesday!
Stand like Juan Soto, hit like Juan Soto?— Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) March 1, 2023
No. 18 #RedSox prospect Enmanuel Valdez rips a Grapefruit League homer from a familiar batting stance: pic.twitter.com/MqmXuzPZDO
Maybe hope for a big breakout? You never know.
The Red Sox are back in action again at 1:05 PM ET. They’ll be visiting the Houston Astros spring park. It’ll be a start by, uh, Richard Bleier. Maybe preparing for some opener shenanigans? Or just luck of the draw.
Talk about what you want and be good to one another.
