 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

OTM Open Thread 3/1: It is March

Welcome to the month of Opening Day

By Mike Carlucci
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday!

Maybe hope for a big breakout? You never know.

The Red Sox are back in action again at 1:05 PM ET. They’ll be visiting the Houston Astros spring park. It’ll be a start by, uh, Richard Bleier. Maybe preparing for some opener shenanigans? Or just luck of the draw.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.

More From Over the Monster

Loading comments...