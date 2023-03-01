Red Sox Links: Matt Barnes’ ‘I’m Not Mad’ Shirt Raising Questions

Despite what he says, Matt Barnes seems mad about the Red Sox having given up on him, or at the very least, confused. Frankly, that’s a little rich. Look, Matt Barnes had some fine moments for the Red Sox, but he he’s a career middle reliever with an ERA above 4. This isn’t exactly the Dodgers trading away a young Pedro Martinez. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Is Adalberto Mondesi going to be healthy on Opening Day after all? We’ve all been assuming he wouldn’t be, but he was on the field yesterday and hasn’t given up hope. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Speaking of guys who know what it’s like to battle through injuries, Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck are really excited for this year to go smoother than last. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Ceddanne Rafaela might be the the prospect to watch this spring. Here’s how he’s trying to get to the next level. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

On the other end of the career spectrum, we have JD Martinez, who, it seems, wasn’t really wanted by the Red Sox this offseason. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

There hasn’t been much reporting about James Paxton so far this spring, but Alex Cora, for one, is excited about Big Maple. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)

