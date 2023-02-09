Hey Boston, It’s National Pizza Day

Now this is a worthy use for Throwback Thursday!

Way back (are we still doing Jerry Trupiano references?) in 2007 a man went to a Red Sox game on Patriots’ Day and had himself a moment at Fenway Park .

Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo witnessed and recounted and replayed the incident as only they could.

And then, a few years later, the pizza thrower returned:

And we got another account of that day.

Over The Monster’s own Bryan Joiner immortalized it with a fictional account.

Grant Brisbee wished it a happy 10th anniversary way back (sorry) in 2017.

Watching the video again really makes you miss that duo calling games.

The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 7-2 that day and of course won the World Series a few months later.