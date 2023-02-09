 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hey Boston, It’s National Pizza Day

We all know what that means

By Mike Carlucci
(082109, Boston, MA) Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo welcomes back Jerry Remy to Fenway and his job for his first game after recovering from cancer treatment. Friday, August 21, 2009. (Staff photo by Stuart Cahill) Photo by Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Now this is a worthy use for Throwback Thursday!

Way back (are we still doing Jerry Trupiano references?) in 2007 a man went to a Red Sox game on Patriots’ Day and had himself a moment at Fenway Park .

Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo witnessed and recounted and replayed the incident as only they could.

And then, a few years later, the pizza thrower returned:

And we got another account of that day.

Over The Monster’s own Bryan Joiner immortalized it with a fictional account.

Grant Brisbee wished it a happy 10th anniversary way back (sorry) in 2017.

Watching the video again really makes you miss that duo calling games.

The Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 7-2 that day and of course won the World Series a few months later.

