OTM Open Thread 2/8: It is Wednesday

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday. In a week we’ll have pictures of baseball players playing catch. Standing on mounds. Wearing gear. For now, it’s still part of the waiting period. If you missed it, there are a few other players invited to Red Sox Spring Training besides the main roster.

Always fun to see who else shows up to camp.

The first “game” of the year is Boston vs Northeastern on February 24th. Just a few weeks away and then we really start rushing towards Opening Day.

Talk about what you want, enjoy the longer sunsets, and be good to one another.

