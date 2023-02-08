OTM Open Thread 2/8: It is Wednesday

Happy Wednesday. In a week we’ll have pictures of baseball players playing catch. Standing on mounds. Wearing gear. For now, it’s still part of the waiting period. If you missed it, there are a few other players invited to Red Sox Spring Training besides the main roster.

The #RedSox have added 10 non-roster invitees to the team’s 2023 Spring Training roster: pic.twitter.com/75mbrV2fpS — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) February 1, 2023

Always fun to see who else shows up to camp.

The first “game” of the year is Boston vs Northeastern on February 24th. Just a few weeks away and then we really start rushing towards Opening Day.

Talk about what you want, enjoy the longer sunsets, and be good to one another.