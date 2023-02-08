Red Sox Links: From ‘Beat LA’ to Be Like LA

Even if the Celtics and Lakers aren’t as heated rivals as they once were, most people in Boston knows the chant “Beat LA.” But are the Red Sox taking a more “Become LA” stance? Kind of. (John Tomase; NBC Sports Boston)

Enrique Hernández is definitely a good vibes guy and he’s hoping that his old pal Justin Turner can bring some more of that flavor to Boston. (Christopher Smith; MassLive)

Darnell McDonald may be a newbie in the Red Sox broadcasting and analysis circuit, but he’s got one very big fan in his corner who has conquered that world and then some. (Steve Buckley; The Athletic)

Who knew Austin Brice had such a positive impact on the Red Sox’s bullpen in 2022, even if it was vicariously through John Schreiber. (Scott Neville; Inside the Red Sox/SI)

Opening Day can’t get here soon enough, so why we wait, Sean McAdam provided his best approximation of how the roster will look for the first game of the season. (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal)