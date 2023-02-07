The Red Seat Podcast: A Mike Trout In The Lineup?

Welcome back to The Red Seat Podcast, episode #268. On this episode, Jake Devereaux, Keaton DeRocher and Bob Osgood evaluate how the roster is taking shape, and how the puzzle pieces may fit in the lineup as well as the starting rotation.

Beginning with the lineup, we discuss the glaring weaknesses and lack of plan up the middle. Enrique Hernandez is supposedly the every day shortstop despite a lack of experience, but who does have experience at that position other than an injury-prone Adalberto Mondesi who may not be ready for Opening Day? The situation in center field is similarly unclear with Adam Duvall patrolling the position despite historically having poor numbers at the plate as a center fielder. We review the differences between the expected lineups against right-handed and left-handed pitchers and Jake may or may not compare a weak-side platoon hitter to Mike Trout. Tune in to find out who!

The group discusses who they anticipate to be the odd-man out to be in a five-man rotation, say their farewells to Matt Barnes, and review the recent Athletic article where Eno Sarris and Chad Jennings showed the difference between the 80th and 20th percentile outcomes within the Red Sox roster as “the most volatile team in all of baseball”.

If you have a question for The Red Seat pod, you can email us at redseatpodcast@gmail.com or tweet us. Jake is @DevJake, Keaton is @TheSpokenKeats and Bob is @BobOsgood15