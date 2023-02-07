OTM Open Thread 2/7: It is Tuesday

Happy Tuesday! Pitchers and catchers report one week from tomorrow. One week from today is Valentine’s Day, if you needed a reminder. The Red Sox are looking rather set, unless one of the remaining free agents is added to the roster or Chaim Bloom swings a trade for a shortstop, which, with so many prospects potentially fighting for that job in the next couple years, is unlikely. But how about Jurickson Profar? How about Elvis Andrus? Will one of them sign for peanuts as the offseason ends, looking for any job left? Talk about what you want and be excellent to each other.